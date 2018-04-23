TRAFFIC

CTA 'L' trains in Loop resume normal service after signal problems

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA "L" train service resumed normal operations in the Loop Monday afternoon after signal problems earlier in the day, authorities said.

Morning signal problems caused Brown, Green, Orange, Pink lines and the Purple Line Express trains to be halted at Clark and Lake.

At noon, Pink Line service was restored, but Orange Line passengers were still required to board on the Brown Line tracks as Orange Line signals were still having problems. CTA Blue and Red line service was unaffected.
Normal service in the Loop resumed on all lines ahead of the afternoon rush. It was unclear what caused the problem.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficCTAChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
1 killed, 2 injured after crash on I-57
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Fatal hit-and-run at Division, Cicero under investigation
Mollie Tibbetts case: 'There was something that drew him to her'
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Police warn of attempted child luring in Back of the Yards
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Show More
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Angry shopkeeper tries to push boy into car after alleged theft
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
Lawsuit: Woman injured by drone at Vegas casino party
More News