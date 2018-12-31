CTA offering free rides on New Year's Eve; Uber, Lyft offering discounts

The CTA is offering free rides on New Year's Eve.You can ride the CTA for free between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. You won't need to use your Ventra card but a warning: if you do accidentally use your card, you will still be charged a regular fare, so be careful.And there are other transportation deals for New Year's. The first 4,000 Uber riders can get a discount using the code: MLNYE18. There's also a discount code for Lyft: JDNYE18The W-and-W Towing Company is offering free tows to people who are too intoxicated to drive between midnight and 3 a.m. and they can be contacted at (708)-969-2159.