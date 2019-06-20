CTA Orange Line hits woman who fell on tracks in McKinley Park; Service disrupted

[Major Delays] Orange Line service running w/delays due to a med. emergency on the tracks; board all trains on the Loop-bound side at Halsted and Ashland; bypass 35th/Archer. More: https://t.co/1drULXdjnE — cta (@cta) June 20, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured after falling on the tracks and being struck by a CTA Orange Line train in McKinley Park Thursday morning.The train struck the 29-year-old woman at 10:23 a.m. on the tracks at the 35th/Archer station, 3528 S. Leavitt St., according to Chicago police and CTA officials. The woman is in critical condition.Police said the woman was looking at the train schedule while walking backward and fell on the tracks. She laid on the tracks for about four minutes and then the train arrived.The conductor saw the woman on the tracks at the last minute and stopped the train, but not before the first car of the train rain over the victim.The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.The incident has disrupted service on the Orange Line. At one point, service was suspended, before later resuming with residual delays and bypassing the 35th/Archer station.