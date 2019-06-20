Traffic

CTA Orange Line hits woman who fell on tracks in McKinley Park; Service disrupted

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A woman was critically injured after falling on the tracks and being struck by a CTA Orange Line train in McKinley Park Thursday morning.

The train struck the 29-year-old woman at 10:23 a.m. on the tracks at the 35th/Archer station, 3528 S. Leavitt St., according to Chicago police and CTA officials. The woman is in critical condition.

Police said the woman was looking at the train schedule while walking backward and fell on the tracks. She laid on the tracks for about four minutes and then the train arrived.

The conductor saw the woman on the tracks at the last minute and stopped the train, but not before the first car of the train rain over the victim.

The woman was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No other injuries were reported.

The incident has disrupted service on the Orange Line. At one point, service was suspended, before later resuming with residual delays and bypassing the 35th/Archer station.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagomckinley parkpedestrian strucktrainscta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in custody for fatal shooting inside NW Side Walgreens
Sex trafficker sentenced to life in prison
Mom accused of killing special-needs son described him as 'pure evil'
Ex-girlfriend of Brendt Christensen testifies at murder trial of Chinese scholar
2 killed in fiery semi crash on I-94 in Racine Co.; NB lanes reopen
Sharks seen swimming feet from beachgoers at Myrtle Beach
Questions remain after FBI raids Alderman Carrie Austin's 34th Ward office
Show More
Teen found guilty in 2016 killing outside Starbucks sentenced Thursday
'I felt like I was going to die': Atlanta woman talks getting sick in DR
Officer killed helping woman move out in domestic situation
Granger Smith reflects on drowning death of 3-year-old son
Woman sues ex-girlfriend over $500K winning lotto ticket
More TOP STORIES News