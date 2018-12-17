TRAFFIC

CTA Red, Brown, Purple line service resumes after person fatally struck at Belmont

A medical emergency on the tracks at Belmont led to a major service disruption on the Red, Brown and Puple lines Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA service has resumed on the Red, Brown and Purple lines Monday morning after a person was fatally struck by a train.

The CTA said at about 8 a.m. that trains were standing at Belmont and that service may take time to resume. By 8:45 a.m., CTA trains were moving again and were bypassing the Belmont stop on the southbound side. Shortly after 10 a.m., the CTA said normal service was resuming.

The male was hit by a southbound train at 7:51 a.m. at the station, 945 W. Belmont Ave., according to Chicago police and CTA spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski. He was dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the death.

The CTA said it was putting shuttle buses in place through the affected area and to consider taking a bus or other rail lines such as the Blue Line.
Sun--Times Media Wire contributed to this report
