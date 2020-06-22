Traffic

CTA Red Line, Purple service disrupted on North Side for stalled train

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Red Line and Purple line has been disrupted Monday morning due to a stalled train.

Red Line service is currently suspended between Belmont and Howard and Purple Line service is suspended between Howard and the Loop.

Chopper 7HD flew over the scene on the Red Line south of Montrose as passengers were being transported off of the disabled train. The passengers were then escorted down the track to a stairwell.

The length of the delay is not known. Alternatives include the #22 Clark and #36 Broadway buses.
