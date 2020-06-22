CTA Red Line, Purple service restored on North Side after train stalls

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on the CTA Red Line and Purple Line has been restored after a stalled train led to suspended service on the North Side Monday morning.Red Line service was suspended between Belmont and Howard and Purple Line service was suspended between Howard and the Loop.Service was restored shortly after 8 a.m.Chopper 7HD flew over the scene on the Red Line south of Montrose as passengers were being transported off of the disabled train. The passengers were then escorted down the track to a stairwell.The CTA said 24 passengers were taken off the train and no injuries were reported.