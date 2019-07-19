Red Line rerouted due to person on tracks, CTA says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line train service was disrupted Friday when an unauthorized person went onto the tracks.
Red Line subway trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown as authorities worked to get the person safely off the tracks. The CTA also suggested using buses as an alternative form of travel in the affected area.
Authorities did not provide any identifying information about the person on the tracks. It's unclear whether the person got onto the tracks intentionally or accidentally. It's also unclear if the person has been hit by a train.
A woman was killed late last month after she went onto the tracks at the 69th Street station to retrieve her phone, which she had dropped on the tracks.
CTA officials said no CTA customer should ever go onto CTA rail tracks, whether to retrieve an item or assist a person.
If necessary, customers should press CTA's emergency call buttons, which are found at all CTA rail stations. This notifies the customer service assistant or security guard that there is a problem. Those employees are equipped with radios and have direct radio access to the CTA Control Center, which can stop a train or cut power within seconds.
