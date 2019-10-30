CTA

CTA Red Line 95th-bound trains rerouted due to crack in rail

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Southbound Red Line trains are being rerouted to evaluated tracks Wednesday after a CTA worker spotted an issue with a rail.



According to CTA officials, there is a crack in a rail near the Grand Station.

Trains from Fullerton to Cermak Chinatown will be affected as officials work to assess the crack.

All 95th-bound Red Line trains will be rerouted until further notice. Bus shuttles are available between Fullerton and State Lake stops.

For CTA service, reroutes and fares, visit www.transitchicago.com.
