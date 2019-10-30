CTA Red Line 95th-bound trains rerouted due to crack in rail

[Service Disruption] 95th-bound Red Line trains are temporarily rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak due to a track condition at Grand. More: https://t.co/LL5LzbgRYq— cta (@cta) October 30, 2019
According to CTA officials, there is a crack in a rail near the Grand Station.
Trains from Fullerton to Cermak Chinatown will be affected as officials work to assess the crack.
All 95th-bound Red Line trains will be rerouted until further notice. Bus shuttles are available between Fullerton and State Lake stops.
For CTA service, reroutes and fares, visit www.transitchicago.com.