CTA Red Line service resumes on South Side after medical emergency

CHICAGO (WLS) --
CTA Red Line service on the South Side has resumed after earlier temporarily suspended for a medical emergency, the CTA said Wednesday morning.

Service between 95th and 47th streets was suspended because of a medical emergency near the tracks at 63rd Street, the CTA said. At around 6:40, the CTA said service was restored.

The CTA said shuttle service was available between 95th and 47th streets. The CTA said alternatives are also available including #3 King Drive, #4 Cottage Grove, and #29 State buses and Green Line trains.
