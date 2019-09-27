Traffic

CTA Red Line, Purple Line, Yellow Line service suspended after person struck, killed by train near Jarvis station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Service on CTA Red, Purple and Yellow lines has been suspended after a person was fatally struck by a Red Line train near the Jarvis station in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Red Line service between Howard and Belmont has been temporarily suspended, and Purple LIne service is suspended between Belmont and Linden. All Yellow Line service has also been suspended.

Chicago fire officials confirmed the person was struck and killed on the tracks

How the person came to be on the tracks was also not immediately clear. No information about the victim has been released.

Commuters on all three lines should expect major delays and should find alternative transportation if possible. The duration of the service interruptions was not immediately known.
