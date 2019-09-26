Traffic

CTA Red Line, Yellow Line service suspended, Purple Line trains stopped after person struck by train near Jarvis

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red, Purple and Yellow trains are stopped after a person was struck by a Red Line train near the Jarvis station in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood.

Red Line service between Howard and Belmont has been temporarily suspended, as has all Yellow line service. Purple Line trains are also standing at Jarvis.

Chicago fire officials confirmed the person was struck and is on the tracks. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear, and fire officials did not comment on it.
How the person came to be on the tracks was also not immediately clear. No information about the victim has been released.

Commuters on all three lines should expect major delays and should find alternative transportation if possible. The duration of the service interruptions was not immediately known.
