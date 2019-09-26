CTA Red, Purple, Yellow line trains stopped due to medical emergency at Jarvis station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red, Purple trains are stopped and Yellow Line service is temporarily suspended due to a medical emergency at the Jarvis station in the city's Rogers Park neighborhood.CTA officials only said the stoppages and service suspension were due to a medical emergency on the tracks. The nature of the emergency was not immediately clear.Commuters on all three lines should expect major delays and should find alternative transportation if possible. The duration of the service interruptions was not immediately known.