CTA reveals plans for major Red Line reconstruction with multi-year station closures

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA revealed plans for a massive project on the Red Line that will drastically change how Northsiders get to and from downtown.

The plan includes the simultaneous reconstruction of the Lawrence, Argyle, Berwyn and Bryn Mawr stations.

Work is expected to start in the winter of 2020 and last through at least 2024. The Berwyn and Lawrence stations will remain closed for that entire stretch. Temporary stations will open at Argyle and Bryn Mawr.

Track work during that time is expected to increase train speeds and improve service.

Click here to view the plan and get more information.
