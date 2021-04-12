Traffic

CTA service on Red, Brown lines disrupted after medical emergency near Armitage

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA train service on the North Side has been disrupted after a medical emergency on the tracks near Armitage Avenue Monday morning.

Trains are not running on the CTA's Brown Line between Belmont and the Loop and on the Red Line, there are no trains between Belmont and Grand. Service on the CTA's Purple Line Express is temporarily suspended.


The CTA says there will be shuttle busses available between Belmont and Clark/Lake and between Belmont and Grand.




Further details on the medical emergency were not immediately available.
