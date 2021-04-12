CTA service on Red, Brown lines disrupted after medical emergency near Armitage

[Service Disruption] Red Line service has been temporarily suspended between Belmont and Grand due to a medical emergency on the tracks at Armitage (Brown Line). More: https://t.co/TbkpOTJRXg — cta (@cta) April 12, 2021

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA train service on the North Side has been disrupted after a medical emergency on the tracks near Armitage Avenue Monday morning.Trains are not running on the CTA's Brown Line between Belmont and the Loop and on the Red Line, there are no trains between Belmont and Grand. Service on the CTA's Purple Line Express is temporarily suspended.The CTA says there will be shuttle busses available between Belmont and Clark/Lake and between Belmont and Grand.Further details on the medical emergency were not immediately available.