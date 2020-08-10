Chicago looting: Street closures in effect, bridges raised, CTA service resumes downtown

WATCH LIVE: ABC7 Eyewitness News Coverage
As of 9 a.m., CTA bus and rail services have been restored in the downtown area, according to a tweet from the transit agency.
[Normal Service*] Bus and rail service has been restored in the downtown area. See https://t.co/PUIrxseot3 for any real-time travel updates.— cta (@cta) August 10, 2020
All bridges over the Chicago River have been raised with the exception of LaSalle and Wells. Highway traffic into the Loop is being diverted while police attempt to control crowds entering the area.
Metra says they are not experiencing any changes in service at this time.
There have been no changes to service this morning. Alternate schedules remain in effect on all lines. Any changes will be announced as soon as they are known.— Metra (@Metra) August 10, 2020
Pace has suspended routes 755, 850, 851 and 855 into the Loop until further notice.
Many businesses in the area had just reopened weeks after several stores and buildings were vandalized in the looting that followed the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
The CTA had suspended bus and train service downtown at the "request of public safety officials." No buses or trains were able to run in the area bordered by Fullerton and Ashland avenues and Cermak Road for part of the morning.
[Service Disruption] CTA train/bus service to downtown area is temp suspended at request of public safety officials. No service btwn Fullerton, Cermak and Ashland.— cta (@cta) August 10, 2020