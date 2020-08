Chicago looting: Street closures in effect, bridges raised, CTA service resumes downtown

[Normal Service*] Bus and rail service has been restored in the downtown area. See https://t.co/PUIrxseot3 for any real-time travel updates. — cta (@cta) August 10, 2020

WATCH: Looters break in to State Street Potbelly restaurant

EMBED >More News Videos A group of looters were seen breaking into the Potbelly at State and Lake in downtown Chicago early Monday morning.

There have been no changes to service this morning. Alternate schedules remain in effect on all lines. Any changes will be announced as soon as they are known.



Find the alternate schedules here: https://t.co/MeDqGQYQ5V — Metra (@Metra) August 10, 2020

WATCH: Gunshots heard during live report on looting

EMBED >More News Videos Gunshots can be heard as looters attempt to push an ATM down Lake Street near State Street. Chicago police confirmed an officer exchanged gunfire with a suspect near Michigan Avenu

[Service Disruption] CTA train/bus service to downtown area is temp suspended at request of public safety officials. No service btwn Fullerton, Cermak and Ashland. — cta (@cta) August 10, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago city officials raised bridges over the Chicago River, suspended CTA service and ordered street closures early Monday morning to limit access to the downtown business district after widespread looting was reported overnight As of 9 a.m., CTA bus and rail services have been restored in the downtown area, according to a tweet from the transit agency.All bridges over the Chicago River have been raised with the exception of LaSalle and Wells. Highway traffic into the Loop is being diverted while police attempt to control crowds entering the area.Metra says they are not experiencing any changes in service at this time.Pace has suspended routes 755, 850, 851 and 855 into the Loop until further notice.Many businesses in the area had just reopened weeks after several stores and buildings were vandalized in the looting that followed the protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.The CTA had suspended bus and train service downtown at the "request of public safety officials." No buses or trains were able to run in the area bordered by Fullerton and Ashland avenues and Cermak Road for part of the morning.