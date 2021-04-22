CTA testing new 7000-series train cars on Blue Line

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is testing out new rail cars on the Blue Line.The 7000-series cars feature redesigned interiors as well as blue endcaps, new layout for headlights and taillights.The interiors will have a new seating configuration with a mix of forward-facing and aisle-facing seats.A double-sided display in the center of each car shows a moving rail system map that with information on the line, next station and the upcoming stations.There are also passenger information displays at both ends of the car and an improved suspension system to make for a smoother ride.The cars were assembled at a $100 million facility in the South Side Hegewisch neighborhood. It is the first time in more than 50 years that railcars were produced in Chicago."As CTA President, one of my main priorities has been to modernize our system to benefit our customers, as well as the communities we serve," said CTA President Dorval R. Carter, Jr. "These new railcars are the latest step we're taking to build a 21st century transit experience, while also boosting the local economy through the creation of good paying, local jobs."Testing will continue through early next year.