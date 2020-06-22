CTA

CTA to hand out COVID-19 safety kits at high-traffic stops amid reopening this week

By and ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is trying to provide the healthiest environment for it's customers and began handing out these safety kits Tuesday to fight the spread of COVID-19.

The "Travel Healthy" kits feature a bottle of hand sanitizer, a reusable cloth mask and tips to ride healthy. The kits will be handed out at some high-ridership stations.

"With the hand sanitizer and the masks, I'm not that worried. I'm more worried about having enough buses to bring the people," said CTA rider Rose Medina.

Over the last several weeks, the CTA has taken a number of measures to help riders feel more at ease as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city declines and more business start to reopen.

The CTA says it has implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures; bus crowding management and bus and train capacity limits.

RELATED: CTA launches new rider dashboard to plan for crowding, bus capacity amid Chicago reopening

The kits will be handed out between 8-10 a.m. at the following stations:

Tuesday:
-95th Street (Red Line)
-Clark/Lake
-Polk (Pink Line)

Wednesday:
-Howard (Red Line)
-Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Thursday:
-Jefferson Park (Blue Line)
-Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)

Friday:
-Midway (Orange Line)
-Harlem/Lake (Green Line)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagolooproselandrogers parksouth loopjefferson parkmidway airportaustincoronaviruscoronavirus chicagocoronavirus illinoisctacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CTA
CTA Red Line, Purple service restored on North Side after train stalls
Front door passenger access set to resume on buses
CTA supervisor says she was arrested after trying to file complaint
CTA launches new rider dashboard to plan for crowding, bus capacity
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Violent weekend comes amid push encouraging police to take part in 'blue flu'
Rick Rosati, CEO of Rosati's Pizza, dies at age 70
Chicago will move to Phase 4 of reopening Friday
Chicago violence: 41 shot, 6 fatally Monday
Bicyclist critically hurt after being run over by city truck
Video of woman coughing on 1-year-old released by police
South Side bakery expands during COVID-19
Show More
Fauci says 'it will be when not if' for a COVID-19 vaccine: LIVE
Indiana nears 43K COVID-19 cases after moving into Phase 4
Valedictorian has never missed a day of school
Scammers file for unemployment benefits using stolen personal info
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly cloudy with sprinkles late Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News