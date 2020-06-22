CTA to hand out COVID-19 safety kits at high-traffic stops amid reopening this week

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The CTA is trying to provide the healthiest environment for it's customers and began handing out these safety kits Tuesday to fight the spread of COVID-19.The "Travel Healthy" kits feature a bottle of hand sanitizer, a reusable cloth mask and tips to ride healthy. The kits will be handed out at some high-ridership stations."With the hand sanitizer and the masks, I'm not that worried. I'm more worried about having enough buses to bring the people," said CTA rider Rose Medina.Over the last several weeks, the CTA has taken a number of measures to help riders feel more at ease as the number of COVID-19 cases in the city declines and more business start to reopen.The CTA says it has implemented enhanced cleaning and disinfecting measures; bus crowding management and bus and train capacity limits.The kits will be handed out betweenat the following stations:-95th Street (Red Line)-Clark/Lake-Polk (Pink Line)-Howard (Red Line)-Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)-Jefferson Park (Blue Line)-Roosevelt (Red, Green, Orange Lines)-Midway (Orange Line)-Harlem/Lake (Green Line)