CTA turning on heat lamps early due to October cold

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The CTA is looking to provide some relief to commuters dealing with the below-normal temperatures this October.

The CTA doesn't normally turn on the heat lamps at its stations until November 1. However, the CTA said Thursday they are turning them on early because of the cold October.

The CTA said in a tweet, "October isn't supposed to be this cold! Like many of you, we've already pulled out our heavy coats and hats. We're also turning on our platform heaters before their normal Nov. 1 date. Nearly every station is on already, and we'll get to the remaining stations asap. Stay warm!"


The CTA normally turns the heat lamps off on March 31.
