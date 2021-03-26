CTA Yellow Line service suspended following incident near Howard

[Service Suspended] Service on the Yellow Line has been temp. suspended due to a medical emergency on the tracks near Howard; bus shuttle available btwn Howard and Dempster-Skokie. More: https://t.co/HLskNrMtW1 — cta (@cta) March 26, 2021

EVANSTON, Ill. -- CTA Yellow Line service was suspended Friday morning following an incident on the tracks near Howard in Evanston.Service was temporarily suspended due to a "medical emergency" on the tracks near the Howard station, according to an alert from CTA.Evanston police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.Shuttle buses were made available for service between Howard and Dempster-Skokie.Riders are encouraged to use the #97 Skokie bus as an alternative.