CTA Yellow Line service suspended following incident near Howard

Service was temporarily suspended due to a "medical emergency" on the tracks near the Howard station, according to an alert from CTA.
Evanston police did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the incident.
[Service Suspended] Service on the Yellow Line has been temp. suspended due to a medical emergency on the tracks near Howard; bus shuttle available btwn Howard and Dempster-Skokie. More: https://t.co/HLskNrMtW1— cta (@cta) March 26, 2021
Shuttle buses were made available for service between Howard and Dempster-Skokie.
Riders are encouraged to use the #97 Skokie bus as an alternative.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)