Cyclist fatally struck by Amtrak train in Berwyn

Metra Alert BNSF - Trains may be operating with extensive delays, pedestrian struck by an Amtrak train, one track is open and trains are beginning to move but movement past the incident site will be very slow — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) June 10, 2019

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A bicyclist was fatally struck by an Amtrak train Monday in west suburban Berwyn.Amtrak Illinois Zephyr Train 380 hit the person just before 11 a.m. on the tracks near Ridgeland Avenue, according to Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari and Berwyn Police Chief Michael Cimaglia.The person was dead at the scene, Cimaglia said. The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released details about the fatality.Train 380 runs from downstate Quincy to Union Station in Chicago. It was halted after striking the person, but Magliari said shortly before 1 p.m. that the train would likely be on the move again soon.No injuries were reported to any Amtrak employees or passengers, Magliari said.Trains on Metra's BNSF Railway line are also experiencing "extensive delays" because of the incident, according to service alerts from the transit agency. All trains are moving through the area at reduced speeds on a single track.Some trains may run express or operate out of sequence as a result, Metra said. Riders are advised to listen to platform announcements for the latest service information.