Daley Plaza, surrounding streets in Loop to be closed for filming Sunday, overnight Monday, CDOT says

Daley Plaza (Sunday 5:00 p.m.-4:00 a.m.): Crowd Scene on Plaza with closure of Clark Street

Clark Street (Sunday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.): Full Closure of Clark St from Randolph to Washington

Clark Street (Sunday 8:00 p.m.-4:00 a.m.): Full Closure of Clark St from Randolph to Monroe

Both sides of Randolph Street from LaSalle Street to Clark Street

North side of Washington Street from LaSalle Street to Clark Street

Both sides of Clark St. from Randolph Street to Madison Street

Both sides of LaSalle Street from Washington Street to Madison Street

West side of Dearborn from Washington Street to Calhoun Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Lights, camera, lane closures.The Chicago Department of Transportation announced that Daley Plaza and the streets adjacent to it will be closed on Sunday, February 23 from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday morning.There will also be restricted parking on streets near the Plaza.The area is being blocked off due to filming in the area, so drivers are cautioned to plan ahead.Blocked streets are scheduled to reopen Monday morning.