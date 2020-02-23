Daley Plaza, surrounding streets in Loop to be closed for filming Sunday, overnight Monday, CDOT says

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced that Daley Plaza and the streets adjacent to it will be closed on Sunday, February 23 from 5 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday morning.
There will also be restricted parking on streets near the Plaza.
The area is being blocked off due to filming in the area, so drivers are cautioned to plan ahead.
Closures:
- Daley Plaza (Sunday 5:00 p.m.-4:00 a.m.): Crowd Scene on Plaza with closure of Clark Street
- Clark Street (Sunday 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m.): Full Closure of Clark St from Randolph to Washington
- Clark Street (Sunday 8:00 p.m.-4:00 a.m.): Full Closure of Clark St from Randolph to Monroe
Parking Restrictions (Sunday, February 23 from 10 a.m. to Monday, February 24 at 6 a.m.)
- Both sides of Randolph Street from LaSalle Street to Clark Street
- North side of Washington Street from LaSalle Street to Clark Street
- Both sides of Clark St. from Randolph Street to Madison Street
- Both sides of LaSalle Street from Washington Street to Madison Street
- West side of Dearborn from Washington Street to Calhoun Place
Blocked streets are scheduled to reopen Monday morning.