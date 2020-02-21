Traffic

Daley Plaza, nearby downtown streets closed for filming Sunday, Chicago transportation officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's Daley Plaza and nearby streets will be closed for filming late Sunday through early Monday, and parking restrictions might affect morning commuters.

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced that Daley Plaza will be closed starting Sunday at 5 p.m. through Monday at 4 a.m.

The department said Clark Street from Randolph to Washington will be closed Sunday from 5-8 p.m., while Clark Street from Randolph to Monroe will be closed Sunday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 4 a.m.

The city is also warning drivers about parking restrictions near the Plaza, starting Sunday at 10 a.m. through Monday at 6 a.m.

The following streets will be affected:

Both sides of Randolph St. from LaSalle St. to Clark St.
North side of Washington St. from LaSalle St. to Clark St.
Both sides of Clark St. from Randolph St. to Madison St.
Both sides of LaSalle St. from Washington St. to Madison St., and
West side of Dearborn from Washington St. to Calhoun Place.

For more information about road closures, visit the Chicago Department of Transportation's website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficloopchicagoparkingtransportationroad closure
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fired Chicago Police superintendent getting $190K pension
Lockport family can't find source of mysterious voices, music coming from walls
Man charged in fatal CTA tunnel shooting; CPD planning to add SWAT teams at trains, stations
KD Market offers paczki aplenty as Fat Tuesday approaches
Lightfoot pledges investment in ending youth gun violence
Another staff member removed from Lincoln Park HS after 'altercation with student'
Carjackings on the rise after recent downtown crime sprees: police
Show More
Starved Rock killer, 80, released from prison decades after 1960 triple-killing
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
CA inmate confesses killing 2 child molesters in letter to newspaper
Chipotle offers BOGO deal Friday in honor of 'Miracle on Ice'
Calumet City police investigating possible shooting
More TOP STORIES News