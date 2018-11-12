TRAFFIC

Deer on tracks stops Blue Line between O'Hare and Harlem

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
The CTA Blue Line was suspended Monday afternoon due to a deer on the tracks.

In a 2:49 p.m. tweet, CTA said that service was still disrupted between the O'Hare and Harlem stops on the city's Northwest Side.


CTA said they are working to bring full bus shuttle service, but encouraged alternate routes.

The Chicago Fire Department is assisting with the deer, according to a tweet.

