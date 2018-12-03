TRAFFIC

Downed electrical causes major Metra delays, blocks Blue Island branch

CHICAGO --
A downed electrical wire was causing delays of up to roughly an hour and a half Monday night on Metra's Electrict District line.

As of 7:30 p.m., inbound and outbound trains were operating with extensive delays on the University Park branch due to the wire failure near the Kensington/115th Street station, located at the intersection of 115th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, according to a Metra alert. In addition, trains on the Blue Island branch have also been halted.

Outbound train No. 701, which left Millennium Station at 4:32 p.m., was still stopped near the downed wires, Metra said.

About 6:50 p.m., Metra officials began moving the passengers onto another train, according to Metra spokeswoman Meg Reile, who noted that the No. 701 train was blocking trains on the Blue Island branch.

Blue Island branch riders should instead use the Rock Island District line from the LaSalle Street Station, Metra said.

