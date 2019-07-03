Driver dies after truck goes over side of bridge, falls 150 feet in Houston

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the Ship Channel Bridge. Authorities say a smaller vehicle may have cut off the 18-wheeler, prompting the driver to crash through the guardrail.
The driver was alive and trapped in the vehicle after falling onto the industrial property below the freeway. Emergency crews were working to reach the man, but unfortunately he has died at the scene.
Update: Sad news: the driver of the 18-wheeler has been pronounced deceased. #hounews— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 3, 2019
The investigation continues on the East Loop northbound at Manchester. The driver's name has not yet been released.