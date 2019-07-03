Traffic

Driver dies after truck goes over side of bridge, falls 150 feet in Houston

HOUSTON -- A truck driver has died after his big rig crashed off a bridge in Houston, Texas, falling 150 feet to the ground below.

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the Ship Channel Bridge. Authorities say a smaller vehicle may have cut off the 18-wheeler, prompting the driver to crash through the guardrail.

EMBED More News Videos

Truck driver trapped alive in wreckage after Ship Channel Bridge crash



The driver was alive and trapped in the vehicle after falling onto the industrial property below the freeway. Emergency crews were working to reach the man, but unfortunately he has died at the scene.



EMBED More News Videos

Big rig crashes off Ship Channel Bridge onto industrial property below


The investigation continues on the East Loop northbound at Manchester. The driver's name has not yet been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustontraffictraffic accident
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
77 arrested by CPD in pre-holiday gun, drug takedown
Rat meat seized by US customs agents at O'Hare
Homes, streets flood in Westmont after heavy rain
July 4th Fireworks Shows 2019
Philly police: Man cashes $100K check, then robbed at gunpoint
70-year-old record-setter disqualified from LA Marathon
Boy, 2 killed in Texas shooting; Dad shot 9-10 times, mom robbed
Show More
Mike Trout, Angels try to get handle on raw emotion after Skaggs death
LIVE | Funeral for retired NYPD detective who died of 9/11-related cancer
Fire burns Jim Beam warehouse with about 45,000 barrels of bourbon inside
Video showing CPD officers fire at Humboldt Park shooting suspect released
Missing grandson of NJ city council president found dead
More TOP STORIES News