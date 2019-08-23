Traffic

Driver killed after truck crashes into Metra Electric bridge in Riverdale

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Trains on the Metra Electric line are back up and running in Riverdale after a truck struck a bridge Friday morning.

Metra officials said the driver of the vehicle hit the bridge at 138th Street and Illinois Avenue at a high rate of speed and was killed.

Metra says train #114 that was scheduled to arrive at Millennium station at 9:39 a.m. was stopped near Riverdale temporarily over bridge safety concerns.

Metra said initially there appeared to be a crack in the concrete and sent out a bridge inspector. The inspection was completed and trains are now running as normal.

