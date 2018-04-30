TRAFFIC

Want to get in front? Driver uses rock-paper-scissors game to settle traffic request

EMBED </>More Videos

Have you ever heard of drivers playing rock-paper-scissors to decide who goes ahead in a lane? (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
From streaking down the highway, proposing to your significant other to brawls causing a traffic backup, we've seen it all on Houston's roadways.

Have you ever heard of drivers playing rock-paper-scissors to decide who goes ahead in a lane?

Well, it happened Saturday -- and of course -- during Houston's rush-hour traffic near the "Be Someone" sign.

RELATED: Weird things that happen on Houston highways

Marco Sanchez says he was stuck in traffic and wanted to make other drivers "smile and have a little fun."

"So I saw this guy trying to cut in for some few minutes and no one was letting him go by," Sanchez said. "So I decided to give another challenge before I let him go by."

The video posted on Sanchez's Facebook page has been shared over 35,000 times.

"I'm still shocked," he said. "I never expected this to go viral."

Sanchez added that he appreciates the other driver for going along with the game.

"Houston traffic makes people even more angry after a long day of work," Sanchez said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficviral videodrivingsocietyhighwaysu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
What's Driving You Crazy: Testing on Tri-State Tollway
Advance work on Lake Shore Drive resurfacing begins Tuesday
New CTA Blue Line Illinois Medical District station opens Tuesday
Multiple Metra trains stopped, delayed due to weather
How to get around the Lake Shore Drive anti-violence march
More Traffic
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Show More
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
More News