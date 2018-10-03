EB I-80 closed near Joliet after semi-trailer fire

All eastbound lanes of I-80 near Joliet are blocked after a semi-trailer caught fire Wednesday morning.The crash occurred between Richards and Briggs streets. As of 6:45 a.m., all eastbound lanes remained closed and traffic is being diverted at Chicago Avenue.Chopper 7HD flew overhead as authorities responded. By, 6:30 a.m., the fire in the trailer was extinguished and the cab was disconnected from the trailer.There are no reports of any injuries.