TRAFFIC

EB I-80 closed near Joliet after semi-trailer fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A semi-trailer caught fire on I-80 near Joliet after a crash involving a motorcycle.

All eastbound lanes of I-80 near Joliet are blocked after a semi-trailer caught fire Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred between Richards and Briggs streets. As of 6:45 a.m., all eastbound lanes remained closed and traffic is being diverted at Chicago Avenue.
TRAFFIC: Check conditions on our live traffic map

Chopper 7HD flew overhead as authorities responded. By, 6:30 a.m., the fire in the trailer was extinguished and the cab was disconnected from the trailer.

There are no reports of any injuries.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcrashsemi crashtruck fireJoliet
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Average person spends a day commuting per month
Lake Shore Drive lanes between Monroe, LaSalle to re-open Thursday
Five passengers treated at hospital after plane loses cabin pressure in India
VIDEO: Young boy nearly hit by car while boarding school bus
More Traffic
Top Stories
Man shot by Alsip police in Mt Greenwood
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense expected to rest case Wednesday
Rockies top Cubs 2-1 in 13 innings in epic wild-card game
New touch-screen parking meters being installed across Chicago
Dad's photo sparks call for changing tables in men's rooms
Masked gunman randomly targeting victims in Rogers Park, police say; 2 killed in 2 days
Chicago AccuWeather: Partly sunny, windy, warm Wednesday
Hundreds of stolen guns found in Midlothian from one of nation's largest thefts
Show More
Presidential alert test notification will be sent Wednesday
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi rally
FDA seizes documents at JUUL's headquarters
'Dancing with the Stars' rolls the dice for Vegas night
More News