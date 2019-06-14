EB I-94 in NW Indiana closed after crash involving 2 semi-trailers

A crash involving two semi trailers has led eastbound lanes I-94 to be shut down in northwest Indiana Friday morning.The semis crashed on I-94 near U.S. 20 in the Burns Harbor area. One of the semis was carrying pool chemicals, some of which reportedly spilled.Initially, police shut down both directions of I-94 between State Road 149 and State Road 49. Westbound lanes reopened shortly after 5 a.m.The crash is under investigation. No major injuries have been reported.