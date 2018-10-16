TRAFFIC

EB I-94 lanes partially blocked by overturned semi in Gurnee

GURNEE, Ill. (WLS) --
Three of the four eastbound lanes of I-94 are blocked in Gurnee after a semi rolled over after coming off the Route 120 exit ramp Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Tollway Police said the semi was carrying corrosive materials. The driver of the truck was not injured, but most lanes of eastbound I-94 are closed while crews investigate the corrosive material that may be leaking from the semi.

Only the left shoulder and left lane are open for traffic, all three right lanes are blocked. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

Police have not said when the lanes are expected to reopen.
