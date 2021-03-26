Electrician dies after truck strikes work lift stretched over the Kennedy Expy.

CHICAGO -- A 30-year-old electrician died after a truck struck his work lift while he worked on the Kennedy Expressway's Randolph Street overpass.On March 17, Anthony D. Capozziello was in the work lift of a Meade electric truck on the right shoulder on the northbound Kennedy, Illinois State Police spokeswoman Omoayena Williams said in a statement.The truck was unoccupied and had its hazards flashing with safety cones placed behind it, she said.The lift was extended across the road as the electrician worked on the overpass when, about 11:35 a.m., a northbound truck struck the lift, causing Capozziello to fall onto the expressway, Williams said.Capozziello was hospitalized with injuries that state police initially said weren't life-threatening.Capozziello died nearly a week later on March 23, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. Autopsy results have not been released.The driver of the truck, a 49-year-old Country Club Hills man, was issued citations for violating Scott's Law and driving too fast for conditions, Williams said.Spokespeople for Meade and the U.S. Department of Labor didn't immediately return requests for comment.The video featured is from a related report.