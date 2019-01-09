TRAFFIC

Elgin police respond to report of crash with entrapment

Emergency crews appear to have cut off the roof of a vehicle that ended up on its side after a crash in northwest suburban Elgin Wednesday morning.

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) --
Police responded to a report of a crash with entrapment at the intersection of Stearns Road and McLean Boulevard around 6 a.m.

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around 6:50 a.m. First responders appear to have gotten the people out of the vehicle by cutting the roof open.

They were transported from the scene via ambulance. Authorities have not released further information about them.

Police directed traffic around the crash site, causing delays in the area. Drivers should find alternate routes.
