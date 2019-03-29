Emanuel to cut ribbon on revamped CTA Blue Line station at Belmont

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel will cut the ribbon on a newly-revamped CTA Blue Line station called the "Belmont Blue Gateway."It's the largest project to date under a $429 million program to modernize the O'Hare branch of the Blue Line.Upgrades to the Belmont station include a new steel canopy and new concrete platform decking.The mayor is expected to speak around 10:15 a.m. at 3355 West Belmont Avenue on Chicago's Northwest Side.