Emergency repairs close 3 tracks at Union Station; Metra BNSF, SWS, Heritage Corridor service affected

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Emergency repairs have led to the closure of three tracks at Union Station Wednesday morning, affecting service on Metra's BNSF, Southwest Service and Heritage Corridor lines.

Metra said Union Station South End tracks 2, 4, and 6 are out of service for emergency Amtrak track repairs. A Metra spokesman said the three tracks will remain closed for the remainder of the day Wednesday. Metra asks commuters to check the boards for train and track changes, but only minor delays are expected for afternoon travel.



Amtrak said four commuter trains were delayed while Amtrak crews inspected the station area after a report of loose concrete above the track.
