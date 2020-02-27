water main break

Massive water main break floods Houston freeway and homes

HOUSTON, Texas -- An entire section of the 610 East Loop and part of a Houston neighborhood were underwater after a massive water main break.

A city of Houston contractor was doing exploratory work for a water line project Thursday. When soil was moved from the line, the 96-inch water line burst.

Contractors are on site isolating the break and draining the lines. This process is expected to take several hours. The water pressure will be low throughout a large segment of the city, including downtown.



At least 11 vehicles were stranded in the water, in some cases forcing people to climb up onto the roof of the vehicle. Rescue boats from the Houston Fire Department and high water rescue vehicles from the Houston Police Department were dispatched to pull drivers to safety.

HFD said it rescued three people. Firefighters searched and cleared 12 vehicles. The public is asked to avoid the area.

Despite the large area that's flooded, there are no reports of any injuries, according to HFD.

The water main break has caused a water outage for the area and has forced a number businesses, including health clinics and voting centers to close. Houston Public Works is advising people to conserve water due to a loss in pressure.

A number of Houston ISD schools have been impacted by the water outage. Students are reportedly being given bottled water.




Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner urged residents to conserve water for the rest of Thursday, adding a boil water order is in effect for 24 hours in the city except for Kingwood. The break caused low water pressure in its wake, and the mayor said in an afternoon news conference that residents should expect that to remain for six to eight hours, which is much of the evening.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott addressed the main break, offering this statement:

"The State Operations Center has been in close contact with Houston and Harris County officials, and the Texas Division of Emergency Management has staff assisting on the ground through the Houston Emergency Operations Center. The State will continue to provide any additional assistance as needed."

CLOSURES LIST: Schools and businesses around Houston closed due to massive water main break



In some of the most shocking images from SkyEye13, two men were seen on the top of a sinking truck in the middle of the water.

WATCH: High water vehicles rescue people from flooded freeway
EMBED More News Videos

This is crazy video and it's not even raining! People are on top of cars and homes and there's high water in a nearby neighborhood.



VIDEO: Houston TranStar cameras show water main break flooding freeway
EMBED More News Videos

Views from Houston TranStar cameras show the major water main break that has flooded the freeway.



Traffic on the loop at Clinton could be seen from SkyEye at a standstill, except for 18-wheelers that were driving through the high water. The rushing water also damaged the center divider between the northbound and southbound lanes of the East Loop.

In addition to water, a massive amount of mud and vegetation was pushed onto the road, covering some of the stranded vehicles with debris.

The mess spilled into the Clinton Park Tri-Community neighborhood, which includes at least 7,600 homes. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted that it appeared the water did not enter any homes.

Live traffic map
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustonfloodingwater main breakfreewayhouston floodtraffic
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER MAIN BREAK
Water main break causes flooding, closes streets in north suburbs
Water main break on Halsted closes streets in Old Town
Water main break closes lane of US 41 in Highland Park
Woman, 88, rescued after water main break floods basement on NW Side
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspected Milwaukee gunman who killed 5 at Molson Coors facility ID'd: ABC News
I-57 crash near I-80 leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously hurt
Rhoni Reuter murder case: Yang's lawyers access new evidence
Everything Americans need to know about coronavirus
Elderly couple swarmed by police in case of mistaken identity in Oak Park
Simeon HS employee removed, accused of engaging 'improperly' with student: principal
Wis. boy, 9, kicked off plane due to motion sickness
Show More
Diet Coke shortage? Coronavirus affecting supply of sweeteners
Woman charged with stabbing man who bumped into her on CTA train: CPD
Police release surveillance video of Avalon Park shooting suspects
CPS will now celebrate Indigenous People's Day not Columbus Day
Chicago mother, 2 children missing since January
More TOP STORIES News