WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A fiery crash involving two semi trucks and several other vehicles has shut down a portion of northbound Interstate 55 near Wilmington, about 60 miles southwest of Chicago.The two semis involved in the accident were fully engulfed in flames as Chopper7HD hovered overhead Thursday afternoon.Illinois State Police said the northbound lanes of I-55 at Wilmington along with East Frontage Road are shut down. Traffic is being rerouted onto Route 129 in Wilmington.Police reported one known injury at this time.