PLANE ACCIDENT

Five passengers treated at hospital after plane loses cabin pressure in India

EMBED </>More Videos

Five passengers treated at hospital after plane loses cabin pressure in India

Jonathon Sadowski
MUMBAI, India (WLS) --
Five passengers were treated at a hospital after a Jet Airways flight traveling from Mumbai to Jaipur, India, lost cabin pressure, the airline said Thursday on Twitter.

The plane was carrying 166 passengers and five crew members when it lost pressure shortly after takeoff, causing it to turn back to Mumbai, Jet Airways said. Everyone got off the plane safely, and first aid was given to some passengers who had bleeding noses and ear pain, according to the airline's statement.

Passenger Satish Nair tweeted that "scores of passengers including me" were bleeding from their nose, also saying there was "no announcement on board to wear the oxygen mask." Darshak Hathi, another passenger, tweeted the landing caused a "panic situation."

The plane's cockpit crew has been suspended from duty while the incident is investigated, Jet Airways said. The five passengers treated at the hospital were released the same day and 144 of the passengers were able to take another flight to Jaipur, according to the airline.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficairplaneplane accidentindiau.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PLANE ACCIDENT
Small plane tips after rough landing at DuPage Airport
2 United planes damaged when wing clipped on O'Hare tarmac
Family of a man who stole and crashed a plane is 'stunned and heartbroken'
911 calls from Lake Shore Drive plane landing released
More plane accident
TRAFFIC
Man caught shaving on train: "My life is all screwed up"
Kennedy Expressway on-ramp at Madison to reopen Tuesday
VIDEO: Young boy nearly hit by car while boarding school bus
O'Hare Oasis over Tri-State Tollway now closed for good
More Traffic
Top Stories
3 shot in Evanston, police say
Jason Van Dyke Trial: State rests its case on Day 4
Man charged in attack of 91-year-old in Chinatown
DAY OF GIVING: How Chicagoans can help Hurricane Florence survivors
Lincoln Park Zoo names first female director
Toni Preckwinkle, Gery Chico join Chicago mayoral race
Stomach bug linked to contact with puppies at pet store
Florence update: South Carolina could get more record flooding
Show More
3 more possible victims in case of CA surgeon, girlfriend accused of rape
One year later, Hurricane Maria survivors make new home in Chicago
3 children injured after lightning strike in Round Lake Heights
Mother arrested for taking phone away from teenage daughter
Suspect charged after DC jogger killed in 'random' attack
More News