Five passengers treated at hospital after plane loses cabin pressure in India

Five passengers were treated at a hospital after a Jet Airways flight traveling from Mumbai to Jaipur, India, lost cabin pressure, the airline said Thursday on Twitter.The plane was carrying 166 passengers and five crew members when it lost pressure shortly after takeoff, causing it to turn back to Mumbai, Jet Airways said. Everyone got off the plane safely, and first aid was given to some passengers who had bleeding noses and ear pain, according to the airline's statement.Passenger Satish Nair tweeted that "scores of passengers including me" were bleeding from their nose, also saying there was "no announcement on board to wear the oxygen mask." Darshak Hathi, another passenger, tweeted the landing caused a "panic situation."The plane's cockpit crew has been suspended from duty while the incident is investigated, Jet Airways said. The five passengers treated at the hospital were released the same day and 144 of the passengers were able to take another flight to Jaipur, according to the airline.