Traffic

Fmr. firefighter, deputy rescue 81-year-old woman from submerged car

VENICE, Florida -- A kayaker is one of two men being called a hero for pulling an 81-year-old woman out of a car that had gone into the water.

Every Thursday morning Rob Goodman launches his kayak to go fishing at Higel Marine Park in Venice, Florida, but this Thursday was different.

Goodman says he could only see part of the car's roof. He flagged down a paddleboarder, and that's when they realized someone was inside.

The two men just so happened to be a former firefighter and a former reserve deputy. They called for help but their instincts took them into the water to get her out.

Surveillence video shows the 81-year-old's car going into the water around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She had been in the water for nearly 10 hours with only inches of breathing room, and the tide was rising.

Fire crews say the men are heroes.

Goodman says he's thankful the woman will be OK and that he was in the right place at the right time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficfloridawater rescuerescuefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IHSA to hear high school's appeal to compete in playoffs
Police search for suspects in Streeterville paintball attack
Taxi passenger killed in Loop crash: police
CPS, CTU tout 'good progress' at bargaining table, classes canceled Friday
Chicago AccuWeather: Cool, dry Friday
Federal prison staff shortages in Chicago, elsewhere, put lives at risk, experts say
University Park couple ID'd as victims in parking garage plunge
Show More
Facebook News launches in testing phase as local newsrooms fear being left behind
Legendary Chicago mob-buster Don Herion dead at age 90
2nd Illinois resident dies of vaping-related lung damage
Opponents huddle around soccer player after hijab comes loose during match
MCC warden at time of historic Chicago jailbreak breaks silence
More TOP STORIES News