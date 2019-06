EMBED >More News Videos A person died and an Illinois State trooper was injured in a crash on southbound I-55 in southwest suburban Romeoville Friday morning.

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- A serious injury crash involving a semi and a garbage truck has been reported on southbound Interstate 55 near Interstate 355 in southwest suburban Bolingbrook.Emergency crews were on the scene as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. Authorities said a medical evacuation has been requested.One lane is open to allow traffic past the crash. Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes.Just hours earlier, a woman was killed and an Illinois State trooper was injured in a crash on I-55 in southwest suburban Romeoville Friday morning.