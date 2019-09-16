Traffic

Grand Avenue Bridge closing for 2 weeks starting Monday morning

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A busy Chicago bridge is scheduled to close for nearly two weeks, for repairs and maintenance

The Grand Avenue Bridge over the North Branch of the Chicago River is scheduled to close to all traffic at 9 a.m. Monday.

The closure is expected to run through Friday, September 27.

Eastbound cars will be detoured from Grand Avenue at Ashland Avenue and directed north so Chicago Avenue and south to Grand Avenue at LaSalle Street.

Westbound vehicles till be detoured north on LaSalle Street to Chicago Avenue west on Chicago Avenue and south on Ashland Avenue and back to Grand Avenue.

