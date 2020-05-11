High-speed Houston police chase ends in arrest

HOUSTON, Texas -- A high speed police chase turned into a tense arrest as officers with guns drawn surrounded a suspect's car on Houston's south side, on Reed Road near Highway 288.The pursuit started in the southwest Houston just after 1 p.m., and at one point was along Highway 288 near Holly Hall, before moving through downtown Houston.The suspect then jumped on East Loop southbound, approaching the Ship Channel bridge.The driver later cut across the grassy area, leaving the I-610 main lanes and racing off down MLK Boulevard.Along the South Loop near Kirby Drive, the driver smashed into some traffic barrels, but kept going with officers in pursuit.The driver changed directions repeatedly, and often ended up back on the South Loop.