Chicago traffic: I-355 lanes blocked after tanker truck catches fire in Downers Grove near Butterfield Road

GLEN ELLYN (WLS) -- A tanker truck has caught fire after rollover crash on I-355 in west suburban Downers Grove Wednesday morning.
All northbound and southbound lanes are blocked between Roosevelt Road and Butterfield Road. The crash has also created a long backup in both directions.
Illinois State Police said the truck, which is carrying propane, is the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver has suffered minor injuries.
