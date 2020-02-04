I-355 SB lanes closed in south suburbs after ambulance involved in crash

HOMER GLEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Southbound lanes of I-355 are blocked after an ambulance was involved in a crash with another vehicle near 163rd Street Tuesday morning.As of 6:50 a.m., all southbound lanes of the Veterans Memorial Tollway was being directed off at 159th Street.Chopper 7HD flew above the scene showing the ambulance on its side.It is not known if there were injuries in the crash or if there was a patient in the ambulance.