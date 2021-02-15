I-55 crash involving Illinois State Police vehicle shuts down northbound lanes in Joliet

JOLIET, Ill. -- All northbound lanes of Interstate 55 will be shut down for several hours Monday following a crash involving an Illinois State Police vehicle in Joliet.Traffic was diverted off the expressway at US Route 30, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.It wasn't immediately clear if anyone was injured.A snowstorm moved into the Chicago area early Monday and was expected to drop a foot or more of snow by Tuesday.State police urge drivers to seek an alternate route and avoid the area.