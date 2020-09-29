I-55 crash shuts down NB lanes near Bluff Road, traffic being diverted: ISP

ISP District 5 is on the scene of a serious personal injury crash at Interstate 55 northbound milepost 247 (near Bluff Road). All northbound lanes are shutdown. Traffic is getting by on the right shoulder.



Please seek an alternate route or slow down if in the area#ILTraffic — ISPDistrict5 (@IspDistrict5) September 29, 2020

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A serious crash on Interstate 55 has shut down the northbound lanes near Bluff Road, according to Illinois State Police.The crash happened near milepost 247, officials said.Officials say traffic is currently being diverted on the right shoulder. They are asking drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.No further information has been released at this time.