Traffic

I-55 crash shuts down NB lanes near Bluff Road, traffic being diverted: ISP

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A serious crash on Interstate 55 has shut down the northbound lanes near Bluff Road, according to Illinois State Police.

The crash happened near milepost 247, officials said.



Officials say traffic is currently being diverted on the right shoulder. They are asking drivers to seek an alternate route if possible.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcrash
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City announces new COVID-19 restrictions, limits
Feds to ship millions of COVID-19 tests in push to reopen schools
Lawsuit to be filed against IHSA for canceling fall sports due to COVID-19
Worldwide death toll from coronavirus eclipses 1 million
Microsoft down: Users unable to access services
Ex-ComEd Executive to plead guilty to bribery charges tied to Madigan
Vote by mail applications hit historic levels
Show More
2020 election: How much do debates matter this year?
CDC releases guidelines for celebrating Thanksgiving safely
'Emergency Call' host Luke Wilson talks about new series debut
'I'm a singer who happens to be a cop'
Chicago Weather: Few showers early, partly cloudy Monday night
More TOP STORIES News