I-57 crash near I-80 leaves 1 dead, 1 seriously injured

Two people were seriously injured Thursday morning in a crash on Interstate 57 near Interstate 80 in the south suburbs. One person later died from his injuries.The pair was trying to put gas in their disabled vehicle about 7:05 a.m. near northbound I-57 and westbound I-80, Illinois State Police said. Another vehicle hit possibly both the two people and their vehicle from behind, seriously injuring the two.They were transported to a local hospital, and the vehicle that hit them remained on the scene. A male victim later died from his injuries.All lanes of traffic on I-57 have been shut down, while police investigate.One vehicle appeared to be significantly off the interstate, and another was on the shoulder.This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.