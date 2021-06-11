I-65 crash involving Greyhound bus, SUV leaves 2 dead, multiple injured in White County, Indiana

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were killed and multiple others injured when a Greyhound bus and an SUV collided on I-65 in northern Indiana Friday afternoon.
Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 188-mile marker in White County, north of Lafayette.
Investigators said the two people who died were riding in the SUV that crossed over the median and hit the front of the bus. They were the only two passengers in the vehicle.
There were also some people on the bus who were transported to local hospitals, state police said.
Northbound I-65 is shut down in the area as police investigate.
Greyhound Full Statement:
We can confirm an incident earlier today near Lafayette, Indiana on I-65 when a vehicle crossed from the southbound side of the highway and hit the Greyhound bus on the northbound lane. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today's incident. Our priority is taking care of all the passengers, employees and families affected and we will continue to support local authorities with this matter. We can confirm the Greyhound driver and several passengers have been transported to area hospitals. We are currently in the process of transporting all non-injured passengers from the scene. For more information, please reach out to local authorities.
