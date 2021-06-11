greyhound bus crash

I-65 crash involving Greyhound bus, SUV leaves 2 dead, multiple injured in White County, Indiana

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team

Courtesy: Indiana State Police

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were killed and multiple others injured when a Greyhound bus and an SUV collided on I-65 in northern Indiana Friday afternoon.

Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 188-mile marker in White County, north of Lafayette.

Investigators said the two people who died were riding in the SUV that crossed over the median and hit the front of the bus. They were the only two passengers in the vehicle.

There were also some people on the bus who were transported to local hospitals, state police said.

Northbound I-65 is shut down in the area as police investigate.

Greyhound Full Statement:

We can confirm an incident earlier today near Lafayette, Indiana on I-65 when a vehicle crossed from the southbound side of the highway and hit the Greyhound bus on the northbound lane. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved in today's incident. Our priority is taking care of all the passengers, employees and families affected and we will continue to support local authorities with this matter. We can confirm the Greyhound driver and several passengers have been transported to area hospitals. We are currently in the process of transporting all non-injured passengers from the scene. For more information, please reach out to local authorities.

This is a breaking new story. Check back for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficindianatraffic fatalitiesbus crashgreyhoundgreyhound bus crash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
CPD officer charged in Jan. 6 attack on US Capitol: complaint
Chicago, Illinois enter full reopening
Where you do and don't have to wear a mask in IL
Popular Chicago TikToker offering historic tours
New Trier HS student killed while walking on CTA tracks
IL reports 401 COVID cases, 22 deaths
Vanessa Guillen's fiance speaks out: 'They failed us since the beginning'
Show More
2 passengers test positive for COVID-19 on fully vaccinated cruise ship
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
Scammers are diverting whole IDES checks into their bank accounts
Elderly man killed in South Chicago hit-and-run; CPD looking for car
CPD officers rescue 3 from lake near Northerly Island
More TOP STORIES News