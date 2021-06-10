semi crash

I-80 crash: 2 rolled over trucks, spilled produce block interstate near Channahon

Illinois State Police could not be immediately reached for information about how crash occurred
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
I-80 crash, spilled produce snarls Grundy County traffic

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two semitrailers rolled over on Interstate 80 in the south suburbs early Thursday, blocking traffic in both directions.

A crash occurred about 4:10 a.m. near Ridge Road.

WATCH: Rolled over truck blocking traffic on I-80 near Channahon


A semitrailer rolled over on I-80 early Thursday morning, spilling vegetables across the highway.



Neither Illinois State Police nor fire officials could immediately be reached for information about what might have caused the collision, but both trucks could be seen on their sides after the incident.

One of the trucks spilled a large amount of what appeared to be produce on the highway near Channahon.

RELATED: Man charged in Near West Side hit-and-run that left girl, 1, dead, Chicago police say

Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles during the morning commute.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
