I-80 crash: 2 rolled over trucks, spilled produce block interstate near Channahon

WATCH: Rolled over truck blocking traffic on I-80 near Channahon

A semitrailer rolled over on I-80 early Thursday morning, spilling vegetables across the highway.

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two semitrailers rolled over on Interstate 80 in the south suburbs early Thursday, blocking traffic in both directions.A crash occurred about 4:10 a.m. near Ridge Road.Neither Illinois State Police nor fire officials could immediately be reached for information about what might have caused the collision, but both trucks could be seen on their sides after the incident.One of the trucks spilled a large amount of what appeared to be produce on the highway near Channahon.Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles during the morning commute.