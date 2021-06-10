I-80 crash: 2 rolled over trucks, spilled produce block interstate near Channahon

A crash occurred about 4:10 a.m. near Ridge Road.
WATCH: Rolled over truck blocking traffic on I-80 near Channahon
Neither Illinois State Police nor fire officials could immediately be reached for information about what might have caused the collision, but both trucks could be seen on their sides after the incident.
One of the trucks spilled a large amount of what appeared to be produce on the highway near Channahon.
Traffic appeared to be backed up for miles during the morning commute.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.