I-94 SB lanes reopened after semi rollover crash near 159th Street in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. -- Southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway were reopened Monday after a semi overturned and shut down all lanes before the morning rush in suburban South Holland.
The semi rolled over at 4:58 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
At least one minor injury was reported.
Two lanes were blocked by the rollover, but all southbound lanes were closed shortly before 6 a.m. as crews prepared to turn the truck back upright, state police said.
All lanes were reopened by 8:10 a.m.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
