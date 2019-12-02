Traffic

I-94 SB lanes reopened after semi rollover crash near 159th Street in South Holland

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. -- Southbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Freeway were reopened Monday after a semi overturned and shut down all lanes before the morning rush in suburban South Holland.

The semi rolled over at 4:58 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-94 near 159th Street, according to Illinois State Police.

At least one minor injury was reported.

Two lanes were blocked by the rollover, but all southbound lanes were closed shortly before 6 a.m. as crews prepared to turn the truck back upright, state police said.

All lanes were reopened by 8:10 a.m.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
