IB Eisenhower Expressway closed due to crash near Paulina Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway has closed all eastbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.
ISP says the crash happened just before 1 p.m. near Paulina Street on Interstate 290. All inbound lanes are closed while police conduct a traffic crash investigation.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of I-290 at Ashland Avenue.
It appears only one car was involved in the crash.
The closure is expected to last a couple of hours, according to officials.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.
