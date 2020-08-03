IB Eisenhower Expressway closed due to crash near Paulina Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A rollover crash on the Eisenhower Expressway has closed all eastbound lanes of traffic Monday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.ISP says the crash happened just before 1 p.m. near Paulina Street on Interstate 290. All inbound lanes are closed while police conduct a traffic crash investigation.Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of I-290 at Ashland Avenue.It appears only one car was involved in the crash.The closure is expected to last a couple of hours, according to officials.Police say the investigation is ongoing. No other information is available at this time.